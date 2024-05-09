Love Island’s Molly & Zach confirm rekindling after recent breakup

Molly and Zach are back together!

Two months after announcing their split, Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble have confirmed that they have rekindled their romance.

The couple, who first met on ITV reality show Love Island last summer and finished the season in fourth place, previously announced their split in March.

Now, the reality stars have unveiled that their relationship is back on, during a lengthy trip abroad together.

Earlier today, Molly took to her Instagram stories to post a brief video of herself and Zach posing outside the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

“For the next 7 weeks we are travelling the East Coast of Australia with @myadventureproject_. I am vlogging for YouTube every week and uploading daily to Snapchat,” the 22-year-old penned.

Credit: Molly Marsh Instagram

On her Snapchat account, Molly also teased a future proposal from Zach, as they walked past a Tiffany and Co jewellery store.

“Where are you going, Zach? You don’t have to, honestly. I mean, it’s a bit soon, it’s a little bit too soon! I’ll wait outside,” she joked.

On March 12, Molly and Zach addressed weeks of speculation about the state of their relationship, by confirming that their romance had come to an end.

In a joint statement, the pair wrote: “Love Island’s Molly Marsh and Zachariah have made the decision to end their relationship in the last week. They both are still extremely close friends and will be supporting each other in their next ventures.”

Representatives for the pair added at the time: “The relationship has ended on good terms for both of them, and they wish nothing but the best for one another. They have both said, ‘Relationships don’t need to always end sour and sometimes parting as friends with the best memories is the best thing for everybody.’”