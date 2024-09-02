Love Island’s Molly Smith posts cute tribute for boyfriend Tom Clare

It’s Tom Clare’s birthday!

The Love Island: All Stars winner is celebrating his 25th birthday today (September 2).

In honour of the exciting occasion, Tom’s girlfriend Molly Smith has taken the opportunity to share her appreciation for him.

Molly – who met Tom on Love Island: All Stars earlier this year before winning the series with him – recently took to Instagram to upload an adorable video montage of their relationship so far.

The sweet clips include the couple dancing together, enjoying holidays abroad, as well as many moments from their time in the Love Island villa.

“Happy Birthday @tomclare__ I’m forever grateful for you and all you do for me, you’re one of a kind,” Molly began in the video’s caption.

“You’re the most loving, caring, generous person I’ve ever known and I’m so lucky to have met you. I can’t wait to do life with you and keep making so many amazing memories,” the 30-year-old continued.

“We’ve had the times together and there’s sooo much more to come, here’s to forever. I love you,” she added.

Tom has since responded to Molly’s message to him by commenting: “You’re one of a kind Thankyou for making my birthday so special I love you.”

Many of the pair’s fans have also been reacting to Molly’s birthday tribute, as one replied: “Your personalities are just an amazing match! It always seems like such an easy chilled partnership.”

“This is so cute. You two are adorable together,” another added.

Tom’s birthday comes just a few weeks after the couple announced that they had bought their first home together.

On August 20, the reality stars took to Instagram to share a video montage of themselves celebrating in their new garden.

“‘Home is where the heart is’ – We’ve officially bought our first home,” the couple gushed in their joint caption at the time.

“We couldn’t be happier,” they added sweetly.