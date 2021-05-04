Love Island’s Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor have officially split up

It’s the end of an era. Love Island stars Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor have officially parted ways nearly six months after confirming their romance.

Taking to their Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning, each of them shared a statement explaining the mutual break up.

“It breaks my heart to even type this,” Maura wrote, adding, “But I wanted to let everyone know that myself and Chris have made the joint decision to end our relationship.”

“There is no wrong doing on either side… we still love, care & respect each other deeply. From the minute we met each other we’ve been very close friends and that will never change.”

“There is no regret. Life is about taking chances. We wanted to make this work but we have realised we work better being friends.”

Concluding, Maura wrote, “Whilst I appreciate people may speculate or create false stories, this is the truth. I wish Chris nothing but the best and I will always be one of his biggest supporters x.”

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Chris announced, “After some very heartfelt conversations over the past few days, myself & Maura are very sad to announce that we have decided to part ways.”

“We are both still on very good terms and this was a mutual decision where nobody had done anything wrong. We will remain friends, as we have been since day 1 and I will always be in Mauras corner and have her back.”

Commenting on how they’ve been taking the break up, Chris said, “We are both going through a very tough time with this atm, so please take any speculation with a metric tonne of salt, cos this is the only truth (and as always, trolls can kindly f**k off).”

“Thank you for all the love and support you’ve given us, it’s truly been appreciated,” Chris lovingly added.

Maura and Chris both appeared on the 2019 series of Love Island, however they were with different people on the show; Maura with her ex, Curtis Pritchard whom she dated for eight months after the series ended, while Chris was in a short-term relationship with Harley Brash.

The two remained good friends and announced on November 24, 2020, that they had fallen in love. Sadly, it just wasn’t meant to be though.