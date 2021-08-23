Love Island’s Mary friendzones Aaron days after leaving the villa

Another one bites the dust it seems. Former Love Island contestants Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson have seemingly parted ways just days after being dumped from the villa.

Mary entered this year’s series during the Casa Amor segment where she coupled up with original Islander Toby. However, upon her entrance into the main villa, Toby’s attention returned to former flame Chloe, leaving Mary in the friend zone.

The 22-year-old model then moved on to fellow Casa Amor Islander Dale before he was booted off the island not long afterwards, leaving Mary single once again. Enter footballer bombshell Aaron. Aaron and Mary really hit it off from the get-go and shared quite a few cheeky snogs.

The couple were so confident in their relationship that they even picked a fight with Kaz and Tyler for choosing them as one of the ‘least compatible’ couples in the villa during one of the challenges.

When Aaron and Mary were voted out of the villa last week, many viewers were left hopeful that these two lovebirds would make it work on the outside, as they revealed during their exit interview that their next steps were “dating, and just having some ‘us time’. We can’t wait to start our journey together on the outside.”

However, things have certainly changed as Mary firmly placed Aaron in the friend zone during Sunday night’s episode of Love Island: Aftersun.

When host Laura Whitmore asked what’s next for the couple, Mary replied, “I think we're just going to go home, when we're back in the real world again and things are more normal we're going to see how it goes, but I have definitely made a best friend in here.” Not exactly what you want to hear from your supposed significant other.

When pushed as to whether or not they might be more than friends, Mary kept her cards close to her chest with her vague response, saying, “We’ll see how it goes.”

Love Island continues tonight for the final episode, airing at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media One.