Love Island’s Lucinda reveals she & Aaron have called it quits

The first couple to be dumped from Love Island, Lucinda Stratford and Aaron Francis have already parted ways mere days after leaving the villa.

While the pair were never officially boyfriend and girlfriend, they were coupled up together for their last few days on the show.

Online fashion boutique owner Lucinda shared the sad news that they are no longer consciously pursuing a relationship with each other in an interview with The Daily Mail, revealing that the two remain “great friends”.

“Unfortunately, both of us didn't find actual love in the villa,” the 21-year-old confessed, adding, “We're great friends, I know that I can come to him for anything. The aim of the game is to find love and I did really want to… I made amazing friends in there.”

Continuing, Lucinda said, “We'll definitely meet up, but whether it's a date… we're unsure what's going to happen romantically between us, because we haven't been able to properly see each other, and we're both going to be busy because we have busy schedules going on so, if it's not romantically we'll be really good friends.”

The Brighton native then went on to say that the two have been keeping in touch here and there as she recalls grabbing Aaron’s number at the airport. “It was weird, Aaron and I were at the airport, and we were like, we don't even have each other's numbers. We were hugging goodbye and thought we need to exchange numbers.”

“We've kept in contact, we're both in isolation, and there has been a couple of messages here and there,” Lucinda explained, adding, “We did like each other in the villa, which was quite obvious, but we were only coupled up for a few days. It's so crazy to think I was in there for almost three weeks, I feel like I blinked, and it was over.”

Since leaving the villa, Lucinda has returned to social media, thanking her fans for their loving support. “I had the most amazing time in there, and I’ve honestly met friends for life. Here’s to the next chapter..” the Islander sweetly wrote.