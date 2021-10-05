Love Island’s Liberty Poole joins exciting Dancing on Ice line-up

Love Island fans will be delighted to hear that one of this year’s most popular Islanders, Liberty Poole, will be taking part in the upcoming series of Dancing on Ice!

That’s right, the 21-year-old Birmingham native is the fifth contestant to be confirmed for this year’s star-studded line-up.

Liberty took to social media this morning to share the exciting news with her 1.5M Instagram followers.

“I’m going to be learning to dance…on ice!” the former Nandos waitress revealed alongside a photo of the blonde beauty posing in front of that signature glittery blue background. “Wish me luck! So excited to join the show that I’ve loved watching for year’s @dancingonice @itv,” she added.

Of course it wasn’t long until several of Liberty’s fellow Islanders rushed to the comment section to wish her luck, including her best pal in the villa, Kaz Kamwi who gushed, “CAN’T WAIT!! YOU’RE GOING TO SMASH IT BABY!”

Lucinda Strafford sweetly commented, “YAY!!!! So proud !!!” followed by a stream of heart emojis.

“We all be voting girl! You’ll do amazing!” Love Island runner-up Faye Winter lovingly wrote.

“Go on libs well done girl,” commented our Welsh Love Island winner, Liam Reardon.

Liberty will be joined by our four other confirmed contestants, including: Coronation Street actress, Sally Dynevor, who also happens to be Bridgerton star, Phoebe Dynevor’s mother; Parlympian, Stef Reid; S Club 7 singer, Rachel Stevens and Happy Monday's legend Bez and Paul Gascoigne's son Regan.

This exciting news comes after it was revealed that the Love Island star has landed her very first fashion deal with popular online retailer, In The Style.

Taking to social media last week, Liberty announced that she’s going to be creating her very own fashion line with the brand, sharing that it was “such a pinch me moment”.