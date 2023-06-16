Love Island’s Laura Anderson talks heartbreak amid pregnancy

Laura Anderson has opened up about her worries about becoming a single mum.

The former Love Island star announced in February that she is expecting her first child with Gary Lucy. Later that day, Gary confirmed that they were no longer in a relationship, but that they will co-parent their child.

Since revealing her pregnancy and breakup news, Laura has remained candid with her fans about the struggles she has been dealing with, and how she never expected to be a single mum.

Credit: Laura Anderson Instagram

Now, in a new column with OK!, the 34-year-old has opened up about how she feels a sense of loss about the pregnancy experience she thought she was going to have with her ex-boyfriend.

“I've been putting a lot of things, such as a baby shower, off, because I feel like I'm sort of grieving the life I thought I'd have, being pregnant,” Laura confessed.

“It's a grievance what I thought my life was going to be like, at this point, and how I thought my first pregnancy was going to be – settled down with my partner and raising a baby together,” she continued.

Credit: Laura Anderson Instagram

“I'm just going through the process of realising that my life isn't going to be like that, because I am doing it myself, and just coming to terms with the fact that it's not going to be the way I thought it would,” the reality star added.

After admitting that she ‘hasn’t planned much’ for her baby girl’s arrival, Laura then went on to express her fears about being a single mother.

“Raising my baby predominantly by myself is scaring me – I'm worried I will do something wrong,” she wrote.

Credit: Laura Anderson Instagram

“Being responsible for someone else is quite a big thing. I am going to be with her most of the time – obviously her dad [Gary] will be involved – but there's just a lot of decisions to make throughout her life, and it's scary to think the choices I make will have an impact on her whole life,” she concluded.

Laura is due to welcome her baby daughter into the world in August.