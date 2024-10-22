Love Island’s Josh Oyinsan breaks silence on Mimii Ngulube split

Josh Oyinsan has spoken out for the first time about his breakup with Mimii Ngulube.

Last month, Mimii confirmed that she had split from Josh, just two months after they won this summer’s series of Love Island.

Now, a few weeks on from the sad news, Josh has taken the opportunity to share an update on his relationship status.

Credit: ITV

In an interview with The Sun at last night’s Pride of Britain Awards, the 29-year-old was quizzed on where he stands with his ex.

“Mimii is just as busy as I am. I’m sure she’s doing well whatever she is doing. I wish her the best and I hope she continues to thrive,” Josh praised.

The reality star was also asked if he is looking for love, to which he teased: “Right now I’m single and as single as can be… with my seven cats!”

Josh went on to state that he is choosing to focus on his career, three months after winning Love Island.

“Right now I’m focusing on what I’m doing – my career, make ways and work really hard. I’m not opposed against love, if love comes then I’ll welcome it with open arms. But yeah, my main focus right now is my career,” he explained.

On September 30, Mimii took to her Instagram stories page to share a brief statement on the end of her romance with Josh.

Credit: ITV

“Hi everyone, I know that a lot of you have been wondering about Josh and I and why we haven't been making appearances,” she wrote at the time.

“The truth is we have been trying to figure it out since leaving the villa, but unfortunately things aren't going to work out between us right now,” Mimii continued.

“I know it's a big disappointment for a lot of you as it is for me too, your support for us hasn't gone unnoticed and I will forever be grateful for it, you guys are the reason we made it to this point,” Mimii concluded, adding: “God bless you all."