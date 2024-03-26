Love Island’s Jessica Hayes shares bumpdate ahead of baby’s birth

Jessica Hayes has shared a ‘bumpdate’ ahead of her baby girl’s arrival.

The former Love Island star, who appeared in the villa back in 2015 and won the show, announced the wonderful news that she’s expecting another little one in December of last year.

In February, Jessica revealed that she is having a baby girl with a sweet gender reveal that featured her six-year-old son Presley.

Now, as her due date nears closer, Hayes has admitted she’s going to ‘miss her bump’ as she explained this pregnancy ‘may be her last’.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jessica unveiled photos of her wearing a pink jumpsuit with her blossoming baby bump on display to her 350K followers.

The emotional song My Everything by Ariana Grande plays in the background as Jessica shares her candid ‘bumpdate’.

She wrote, “As much as I’m tired near the end now I think I’m going to miss having the bump as I know it may well be the last time to experience pregnancy”.

Credit: Jessica Hayes Instagram

“The body changes aren’t easy but what a Miracle and worth it all”.

Jessica went on to add, “We may loose ourselves for a while years even but we always get our pink back eventually”.

Jessica has previously opened up about suffering a devastating miscarriage at 19 weeks in November 2020. The former reality star also suffered a second heartbreaking miscarriage in April 2023.

Earlier this week, Hayes spoke about her previous losses as she prepares for the birth of her ‘rainbow baby’.

Sharing a video of herself cradling her baby bump, Hayes captioned the footage, “POV – This time last year you were going through your second loss and now your celebrating your [rainbow emoji] girly”.

Jessica announced she was expecting her baby girl in December with a heartwarming video that shows sweet moments with her son before revealing her baby scan.

When sharing the news, she wrote, “I think you all probably know what this means to me and how much I adore being a mum. Truly blessed. Excited for our future and to watch my darlings grow up together”.