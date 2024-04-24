Love Island’s Jess Gale confirms split from Callum Jones

Jess Gale has broken her silence on rumours that she and Callum Jones have gone their separate ways.

Speculation started circulating that the pair had split up after they were ‘seen having a tense conversation’ at an event last month.

Now, Jess has confirmed that she and Callum are no longer dating after they placed as runners-up in Love Island: All Stars together in February.

Admitting that she and Callum ‘are not speaking anymore’, the 24-year-old confessed that she ‘found something out’ about Jones in the lead up to their split.

In an interview with MailOnline, Gale revealed, “Me and Callum are not speaking anymore. I’ve not said anything, well I haven’t spoke to him in ages actually”.

“I found out something prior to the event which I addressed [with him] and obviously it was a very public event, with a lot of people there so things got out. So we spoke at the event but the breakup wasn’t because his behaviour at the event”.

“It wasn’t a blazing row it was just a conversation. And then from then onwards we decided we aren’t going to speak anymore”.

Jess then explained, “Well I decided [to break-up] because there was no way that could have happened after that. After that we spoke a little bit but it’s definitely not a thing anymore. I am very happy to just draw the line with that anymore”.

“In the villa obviously it was really good and then we tried to make it work on the outside but it is really different”.

“It wasn’t anything to do with Molly [Smith] as much as anyone would like to speculate. It was just, yeah like, I was a bit shocked, I wasn’t expecting it”, she went on to admit before adding, “I’m just going to focus on myself from now on”.

At the start of March, Jess shut down rumours that she and Callum had broken up in an interview with Digital Spy.

At the time, she stated, “Shock. Me and Callum are still together despite everything what everyone is saying right now. Me and Callum are really good, he's come up to London today so I'll be seeing him later”.

“I haven't seen him since the show, he's been in Manchester, I've been in London, and he's not been very well. But, yeah, things are good and I'm very excited to see him. Date night is tonight, we're actually going out for dinner in London so I'm excited for that, and we've got something tomorrow as well”.