Love Island’s Jack Fowler suffers allergic reaction during flight

Jack Fowler has opened up about a scary experience he went through during a recent flight.

The former Love Island star, who appeared in season four of the hit ITV dating series and went on to win Love Island Games last year, experienced a life-threatening allergic reaction.

Jack spoke out about the incident on social media, explaining that an airline served him a meal with nuts in it, despite him telling a flight attendant twice that he had a severe allergy to nuts.

Fowler shared an insight into the flight to his 1.1M Instagram followers by unveiling videos of himself administering an EpiPen and having to use an oxygen mask on the plane. Other photos show Jack in hospital and having treatment done once the flight landed in Dubai.

In the caption of the post, Jack wrote, “TRIGGER WARNING. Cant believe I’m having to post this. And I’m posting because people should be aware of the severity of how bad food allergies can be and the complete negligence from @emirates airline”.

“I recently flew with Emirates Airline where I was given a Cashew Nut. I made my flight attendant aware of my nut allergy twice before being given a chicken curry. I wasn’t given a menu to chose from, instead I was asked directly if I wanted chicken or fish. I opted for the chicken”.

“When I asked for the chicken I told the air-host that I’m severely allergic to all nuts. I was then told that there was no nuts in the chicken curry. When I received the meal I asked the same flight attendant again to make sure, and again was told that it does not have nuts included”.

He continued, “Trusting my flight attendant I began to eat the chicken curry. Immediately my throat closed up and breathing became extremely difficult”.

“I told a flight attendant I couldn’t breathe and if there was nuts in the food. I was told that there were no nuts in the chicken curry AGAIN. It was only when my friend demanded to see the food menu for the first time did I realise it was a ‘Creamy Cashew Nut chicken Curry’”.

“This left me with the real possibility of dying on the plane as I knew I needed emergency treatment immediately. I was given five tanks of Oxygen, as well as administering my Adrenaline Pen (Epi Pen). I told the flight supervisor ‘If you don’t land this plane soon, I will die on this plane’. This then lead to the pilot speeding up the journey”.

The former reality star went on to reveal, “Once we landed I was rushed into Dubais airport Hospital where I continued treatment. What needs to happen for Airlines to take food allergies seriously??”.

“@emirates it is not good enough. I’m lucky to be able to have a platform to make as many people aware of your complete negligence. You are responsible for your passengers and their safety. Giving a passenger food which they’ve stated TWICE will cause extreme harm is unacceptable”.

Jack then added, “I hope all airlines and cabin crew who come across this post take note. We board your flights and trust the cabin crew to aid us in a safe flight. Take more care”.

Many famous faces took to the comments to send supportive messages to Jack about the dangerous situation, including multiple Love Island stars. Georgia Steel penned, “I hope you’re okay jack!!! Good to use your platform to spread this type of awareness!”.

“This is mental! Hope you’re okay!”, wrote Toby Aromolaran, while Montana Brown said, “I hope you’re ok this is SO bad”.