Love Island’s Hayley Hughes announces she’s expecting first child

Hayley Hughes has announced she’s expecting her first child with her partner.

Hayley, known for her appearance in the Love Island villa in 2018, has said it’s a ‘dream come true’ to be expecting a little one.

She shared the exciting news to her 753K Instagram followers by posting a collection of stunning photos.

In the snaps, the mum-to-be is showing her blossoming baby bump, as well as a clip while having a scan done and of her positive pregnancy tests.

Hayley also shared another gorgeous picture of polaroids that have ‘We’re having a baby, due Sept ‘23’, written in the sand.

The reality TV star captioned the post, “A dream come true my little baby bear. You are all we have ever wanted”.

Many pals and fans of Hayley’s headed to the comments to congratulate her on the wonderful news.

Love Island’s Hannah Elizabeth wrote, “Awww congrats hay u lil dolly so happy for u”.

“Congratulations gorgeous girl”, penned former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison.

Real Housewives of Cheshire’s Taylor Ward added, “So excited for you, congratulations babe”.

During her time in the villa, Hughes coupled up with Eyal Booker but as they didn’t have chemistry, she recoupled with Charlie Frederick.

After 13 days on Love Island, she was dumped from the villa.

Hayley has kept her relationship private but recently shared snaps with her mystery beau to Instagram to mark New Year’s with him, but his face is blocked from the camera.

The expectant mum penned a sweet tribute to her partner that reads, “Another year with you”.