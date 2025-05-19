Love Island’s Harriett opens up about next steps with boyfriend Ronnie

Harriett Blackmore has given a fresh update on her relationship with Ronnie Vint!

The pair initially started dating during last summer’s series of Love Island, but their romance ended not long after the show.

Then, after reuniting on Love Island: All Stars in January, Harriett and Ronnie decided to rekindle. They narrowly missed out on a place in the All Stars final, but the couple have since made their relationship official.

Now, Harriett has chosen to treat her fans to a new glimpse into her romance with Ronnie.

Speaking to OK!, the 25-year-old revealed that her bond with her boyfriend is still “super good”, and that they will be moving in together next month.

“Everything’s happening at once. We’re moving up towards London, which is exciting. It’s really close to Matilda [Draper], so we’ll be spending a lot of time with her, and going back and forth,” she explained.

Harriett noted that she feels “actually fine” about the move, as she stated: “People say the cracks show when you move in together, but because we met in the villa and lived in each other’s pockets every single day, we’d already crossed that bridge. This is just a new chapter.”

The reality star continued: “Ronnie spends a lot of time at mine, and I still live with my parents, who I love, but it’ll be nice to cook our own dinners and have our own routines. I’d like to say it’ll be me cooking, but he often takes over when I try. I’ll probably sit back and be a princess!”

Harriett then went on to share the reason why her relationship with Ronnie works so well.

“We’re best friends. He just gets me. All my friends and family love him. In my past relationships, the boyfriend was always separate from my friends, but Ronnie feels like one of my best friends, too. We love going out and partying together, spending time with friends, double dates – we always have the funniest times,” she gushed.

Teasing that she feels that Ronnie “definitely” is ‘The One’, Harriett added: “In past relationships, the boyfriend felt separate from everything else. With Ronnie, I feel like I have everything in one.”