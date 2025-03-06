Love Island’s Harriett opens up about making romance official with Ronnie

Harriett Blackmore has addressed the reason why she has held off on making Ronnie Vint her boyfriend!

The Love Island stars recently found one another again on the second series of Love Island: All Stars. Harriett and Ronnie initially met during last summer’s series of the hit ITV2 show, but their romance came to an end just a few weeks after leaving the villa.

Sadly, Harriett and Ronnie narrowly missed out on a place in the All Stars final, and they finished the series in sixth place.

Now, as they continue to progress their relationship outside of the villa, Harriett has addressed her delay in officially making Ronnie her partner!

Speaking on Olivia Attwood’s So Wrong It’s Right podcast with Ronnie, Harriett was quizzed on the reason why she declined to become his girlfriend during the series.

“Our life is just so public, and I just wanted to keep something private. Of course I want to be his girlfriend sometime soon, but I just wanted to do it a bit more private, not on the TV show,” she explained.

“Also, I went into it not knowing how things would end up, and how my family and stuff would feel. Obviously, I got a bit of reassurance from the call with Saffron [Barker] about my mum, but I still wanted to bring him into the friendship group and see my family,” the 24-year-old continued.

Harriet then went on to add that the couple are close to making their relationship official.

“Of course I’m 100%, but there’s still a little bit where I want to take you everywhere. I took you to my family house this weekend. We had such a nice weekend, and now I feel like it’s a good time,” she gushed, adding that the couple were “in a bubble” in the villa.

Elsewhere in the interview, Harriett admitted that she didn’t join All Stars as a way to get back together with Ronnie.

“I didn’t want to go in there and pick Ronnie [straight away], because I wasn’t sure how I’d feel until I actually saw him,” she detailed.