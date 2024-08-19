Love Island’s Georgia Steel details terrifying experience with catfishing

Georgia Steel has opened up about her terrifying experience with catfishing, which robbed her of over £30,000.

In 2019, the former Love Island star met footballer Medi Abalimba in a London nightclub. The pair hit it off and started dating – but Medi was not his true identity.

Six weeks later, Georgia’s manager discovered photos of her with Medi, and recognised him as the same man who was jailed in 2014 for pretending to be another footballer, Gael Kakuta. After being alerted by her manager, Georgia checked her back account, but it was too late – around £32,000 had already disappeared.

Five years on, Georgia has filmed a documentary for Netflix, The Footballer Fraudster, in the hopes that it will warn others about catfishing.

Speaking to OK!, the 26-year-old admitted that she was hesitant to tell her story.

“When I was first asked to do the documentary it was a huge ‘no’ for me but, again, with my parents’ support they encouraged me to do it. They said, ‘Georgia, this person is never going to stop. You need to help others who could end up in a position like you were in,” she explained.

“Truthfully, I was scared to do it – and a bit embarrassed too. I was worried people would judge me for what happened. But he was so good at what he did and I was only 21,” she reflected.

Georgia then went on to note how her terrifying experience still impacts her.

“I didn’t go for therapy at the time but it’s something I’d never say no to. I’d also like to do a follow-up documentary where I meet the other victims. It’s insane how much sadness and pain one person has caused,” she detailed.

“I want to get married, I want to have kids… but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have trust issues now. I could never meet someone in a bar, for example, and start dating them. I think the only way I’d date someone now – and for the record, I’m single – would be if I knew them beforehand,” Georgia confessed, adding: “I’m in a good place and I feel proud of myself.”