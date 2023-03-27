Love Island’s Faye Winter reveals plans for freezing her eggs

Faye Winter has opened up about her plans to start freezing her eggs following her split from ex-boyfriend Teddy Soares.

The former Love Island star explained that she has many exciting work opportunities coming in the near future and has plans in the ‘next few months’ to start the journey of having her eggs frozen.

Speaking to OK! about her decision, the 27-year-old said, “Personally, I want to start my journey of freezing my eggs and giving myself some time to fall in love with this new life”.

“It’s such a change and now I’m at a point where I’m starting to find myself on my own in this world, I want to fall in love with that, she added.

The news comes after Faye announced last month that she and Teddy had split after being in a relationship for 18 months.

Speaking about why things ended for the couple, Winter admitted, “We’re from very different worlds and we were trying to build a relationship in this very high-pressure environment”.

“We got moulded together, but we had different dreams and ambitions and I had to respect Teddy’s”.

The former reality TV star continued, “We were so similar and we got on so well – he’ll forever have a very special place in my heart – and it feels like I’m grieving someone”.

“It’s so hard. I honestly believed he was my soulmate. It’s always hard to come to terms with these things and him not being there to build a life with”.

Faye added, “But you have to respect each other. It’s a loss, but you’ve got to keep on moving forwards”.

Speaking more about her future plans, she revealed, “One thing I’ve really learned in the last two years is you can’t plan your future. I’m just going to see if I can make it work”.

“You’re very much made to believe nowadays that you should have everything figured out by 27, but I don’t yet, and that’s OK. I’ve had to come to terms with it, don’t get me wrong”.

When announcing her and Teddy’s relationship had come to an end, Faye shared a photo of her dog Bonnie and penned, “I wanted to let you know that after lots of time and consideration, Teddy and I have decided to go our separate ways”.

“Thank you all so much for supporting our relationship and sharing the journey with us. I'm forever grateful”.