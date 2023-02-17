Faye Winter shares update after revealing split from Teddy

Former Love Island stars Faye Winter and Teddy Soares have confirmed their relationship has come to an end after months of speculation that the pair had split.

The two first started dating during their time on Love Island in 2021 but have now called it a day.

After revealing the couple had gone their separate ways earlier this week, Faye had been quiet on social media, until earlier today.

The 27-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of her dog, Bonnie, to her 1.2M followers and wrote, “Sorry if I'm quiet over the next few days, thank you all so much for the support but I really don't need to use this situation for engagement and likes”.

“I will only be posting my scheduled work”, she said before adding, “The only dog I'll ever need”, followed by a heart emoji.

The update comes after Teddy posted a photo of himself to his 1M Instagram followers yesterday and seemingly addressed his and Faye's confirmed split for the first time with his cryptic caption.

Credit: Faye Winter Instagram

He penned, “Love you all following the journey, there is always going to be ups and downs, but we keep going”, alongside a collection of pictures of himself wearing a jumper covered in hearts and a ring in the shape of a broken heart.

Soares previously released a statement on his Instagram Stories weeks ago that read, “Everything you have been reading in the press is false. I have had nothing but love and respect for Faye since we first met”.

“I do not wish to comment on rumours speculating our relationship and ask for you to respect our privacy at this time”.

It was Faye that originally broke the news of the couple’s split on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday by posting another photo of her pooch.

She explained, “I wanted to let you know that after lots of time and consideration, Teddy and I have decided to go our separate ways”.

“Thank you all so much for supporting our relationship and sharing the journey with us. I'm forever grateful”. She signed off by adding, "Lots of Love, Faye and Bonnie x".

Many fans had already been speculating that the pair had gone their separate ways as they unfollowed each other on Instagram and hadn’t posted photos with each other online in weeks.

Faye and Teddy coupled up during their time in the Love Island villa in 2021. The couple managed to place third in the ITV2 show.