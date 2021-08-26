Love Island’s Faye & Teddy reveal plans for unusual living situation

Love Island couple Faye and Teddy are finally out of the villa as they take their relationship to the ‘real world’.

When it comes to next steps and future hurdles, it seems these two plan to go the distance, both figuratively and literally! Given the fact that lettings manager Faye is based in Devon and senior financial consultant Teddy lives in Manchester, distance has always been a concern.

Speaking about their future living situation with ITV, Faye said, “We have spoken about it and I think we will likely get a place together but I will probably still spend two, three nights – depending on schedules at work – in Devon.”

“Teddy will still have his own space, to be able to see friends, family but it will be our place and we will still spend time apart until we want to be with each other fully. I think that’s our next step.”

Not too worried about the situation, Faye continued, “Depends on how I get on in London, let’s be honest! I’m a Devon girl. And I say to Teddy all the time – as long as I’m near a pasty shop and there’s a good pint of cider I should be able to cope for a couple of days a week!”

“You can take the girl out of Devon but you can’t take the Devon out of the girl. Also, we’re going to get Teddy some wellies and he’s going to come down to Devon.”

Determined to make their relationship work, Teddy said, “Personally when we’ve spoken about it I’m really open to Devon, anywhere in the UK that gets me closer to Faye.”

Despite Faye being one of the most controversial contestants on this year’s series, along with being on the receiving end of a couple thousand Offcom complaints, the pair finished Love Island in third place — behind Toby and Chloe who came second and Liam and Millie who were crowned the winners.