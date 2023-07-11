Love Island’s Ekin-Su finally breaks silence after Davide split

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has finally broken her silence on her split from Davide Sanclimenti.

Last month, Davide released a statement announcing that the former Love Island winners were no longer together.

The pair’s romance had lasted for just under a year, as they met and fell in love during last summer’s season of the hit ITV dating show.

Credit: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Instagram

At the time, Ekin-Su chose not to respond to Davide’s statement, particularly because she was spending time with her loved ones in her native Turkey.

Now, a few weeks on, the 28-year-old has returned to social media to speak about her recent absence.

In a message posted to her Instagram stories, Ekin-Su chose to address her 3.2M followers.

“Hi everyone, I thought it was time to come back online to thank you so much for all of your messages over the past 2-weeks,” she began. “It has shown me what a kind, supportive, strong community I have behind me.”

Credit: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Instagram

Ekin-Su then went on to explain the reason behind her silence.

“I took some much needed time away with my family which has been really special but now it's time to realign & get back to work,” the reality star wrote.

“I have such an exciting year ahead & I want to fully focus on that. I really appreciate your ongoing support. Thank you for cheering me on,” she concluded, notably refraining from mentioning Davide.

Credit: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Instagram

On June 29, Love Island fans were shocked when Davide released a brief message to social media to confirm that his relationship with Ekin was over. The news came just two days after the stars had attended the London premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny together.

“@ekinsuofficial & I are no longer together,” the 28-year-old wrote at the time.

“I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best. I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time, I will continue to support Ekin in anyway possible,” Davide added.