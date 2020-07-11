Love Island’s Dr Alex George has split up with his girlfriend

Love Island star Dr Alex George has split up with his girlfriend Amelia Bath. The doctor announced the sad news on Instagram last night and explained that it was a mutual agreement after spending so much time apart during the lockdown.

He wrote, "Guys just want to let you know, Amelia and I have decided to go our separate ways.

"As you know, we've been apart for most of lockdown which has been hard on us both and we both agree this is for the best," he added.

"We will remain good friends and I have nothing but respect for Amelia. Thank you for the love and support always."

The couple started dating in 2018.

The reality star had to isolate away from Amelia because he was a frontline worker. He previously spoke out about how hard it was for him to be kept away from his loved ones.

"As many of you know I am self isolating alone, so that I don’t give this horrible virus to my loved ones. Sadly this means I haven’t seen Amelia in what feels like forever! Not going to lie its quite hard and I do miss you very much AB. Can’t wait to have silly cuddles with you again soon.

"Anyone who is feeling the same, you are NOT alone. Lets get through this," he wrote at the time.