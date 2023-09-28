Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti hits back at ‘cheating’ allegations

Davide Sanclimenti has hit back at allegations that he cheated on his girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

The former Love Island champion, who won the show with Ekin-Su, recently attended an event in Manchester, which was also attended by Harriet Wilson.

Rumours had previously circulated that Ekin-Su had allegedly accused Davide of cheating on her with the model. The speculation follows on from Ekin-Su and Davide announcing their breakup in June, before quietly getting back together two months later.

Following reports in the media of Davide and Harriet attending the same event, the Italian model has now come out and denied the cheating allegations.

Last night, the 28-year-old took to his Instagram stories and posted a video, which included a canvas photo of himself and Ekin-Su behind him.

“This is actually disgusting now, and I feel I need to say something. Not just because I am really happy with things between me and Ekin are going – I know that much is obvious between me and her,” he began.

Credit: Davide Sanclimenti Instagram

“First of all, Ekin knew I was going to be there. Ekin knows I have a close relationship with the owner of that restaurant, so I was going to be there, regardless of the fact that I was enjoying some time with my friends, as I am allowed to do,” Davide explained, adding that the couple are “totally fine”.

Davide went on to address the cheating allegations, noting that he “cannot control who decides to come in and go out of the restaurant.”

“So, if someone decides to take a picture out of the restaurant, with inside 300 or 400 people… I really pushed myself to try and find a correlation for which this person must be partying with me, but I genuinely cannot find this correlation,” he insisted.

Davide later confessed: “I can’t go out with the paranoia that someone is taking a picture, not even next to someone else, and then try to sell the story that I was there with the person.”

Davide concluded his response by detailing: “This person is in a happy relationship with someone else, as I am in a happy relationship with Ekin.”