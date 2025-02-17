Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti hits back against ‘false narrative’

Davide Sanclimenti has hit back against severe hate comments that he has received.

The reality star won the eighth series of Love Island back in 2022, alongside his now-ex Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. The pair developed an on-off relationship after the show, but ultimately announced their split in January 2024.

Earlier today, Davide published a lengthy statement to Instagram, reflecting on trolling he has received during the past two years.

“Since stepping out of Love Island I have faced an ongoing campaign of misinformation and targeted attacks designed to paint me as someone I am not. I am not stupid. I felt it and saw it since day 1,” the 30-year-old began.

“I have watched as my character has been assassinated, false accusations have been spread, and my personal life has been manipulated to fit a narrative that benefits others. While I understand that being in the public eye comes with criticism, what I have experienced has been a deliberate, orchestrated effort to bring me down,” he continued, noting that he has been “subjected to harassment”.

Davide went on to highlight forum site Reddit as his main concern, and detailed one incident which shocked him.

“Just after my first breakup, an account was created claiming that an American woman had met me while I was in Los Angeles. This ‘American woman’ claimed to know a lot about me and was spreading my private information. By doing so, she gained the trust of many people, who believed her words. The reality? I never met an ‘American woman,’” Davide penned.

The reality star also admitted he was “shocked” by recent reports, which claimed he has been “jealous” of Ekin-Su featuring on Love Island: All Stars.

“I have been in a happy relationship for months. I moved on ages ago. I was wishing my ex the best,” he stated, adding: “People who have pointed out how stories about me and my ex are framed completely differently. I do not wish hate and criticism for no one. No me, not her.”

Davide concluded by sharing: “I am not the person they are trying to portray me as. I'm not perfect of course, no one is. I've made mistakes and have regrets. But the narrative that they've been spinning is false and disgusting.”

Many of Davide’s fans have since replied with their support, as one commented: “Keep your head up Davide.”

“Love and kindness always win,” another responded.