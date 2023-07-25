Love Island’s Dani Dyer shares movie inspo behind daughter’s name

Dani Dyer has revealed where she got the inspiration behind the names of her identical twin daughters.

The former Love Island star welcomed her baby girls into the world in May with her partner Jarrod Bowen.

The couple decided to name their bundles of joy Star and Summer, and have now revealed where they got the idea of the unique monikers from.

Explaining to OK!, Dani revealed that she chose Star’s name while Jarrod decided on Summer’s, and it was an easy choice for both of them.

“It was the easiest decision ever. I always loved the name Star from the film The Lost Boys when I was young. The vampire was called Star and she was gorgeous. That was always the name I wanted”.

“Jarrod always had the name Summer, so decision made!”.

The mum-of-three continued, “It’s still so funny that I’ve had twins, but I love them. They are adorable and they’re so different already”.

“In my eyes they don’t look anything alike. Summer has always been bigger than Star. They are identical, but identical twins don’t always look alike – one might be taller than the other”.

Dyer is already mum to two-year-old, Santiago, Santi for short, whom she had during a previous relationship.

When announcing her daughters’ names to the world, the reality TV star posted an adorable snap of the girls in matching baby grows with each other's names on them to her 3.7M Instagram followers.

Dani captioned the post, “Summer & Star..Our first week together & enjoying every moment of the newborn bubble”.

“It’s been amazing watching santi be a big brother he has melted my heart in ways I couldn’t imagine and he just feels like such a big boy all of a sudden”.

She closed off by adding, “My heart feels so so full and so excited for our journey together as a family of 5”.