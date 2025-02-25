Love Island’s Dani Dyer reveals how she first met fiancé Jarrod Bowen

Dani Dyer has opened up about the early days of her relationship!

The former Love Island winner is a mum to three little ones. Dani welcomed identical twin daughters, Summer and Star, in May 2023 with her fiancé, footballer Jarrod Bowen. The couple’s twins joined Dani’s son Santiago, whom she gave birth to in January 2021 with her previous partner.

Now, as she prepares to tie the knot with Jarrod this year, Dani has detailed how they first started dating a few months after her split and Santiago’s arrival.

Speaking on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, the 28-year-old recalled that breaking up with Santiago’s father was “tough” but that she “had to do what was right”.

Dani then went on to share that she first met Jarrod as her neighbour, when she moved into her new home with her newborn son.

“People were like, ‘Oh, Jarrod Bowen lives next door’, but I didn’t follow football at the time. He knocked on my door a couple of times because my parcels went there,” she teased, adding: “He was hot. Blue eyes, blonde hair, very bit of me.”

Dani noted that Jarrod texted her on her birthday in August 2021, and “from that day, we never stopped speaking.” However, she was cautious about entering into a relationship with the West Ham star.

“We never really spoke about Santi. He obviously knew that I had a son, but it was always a very taboo subject for me. In the end, I just said to him, ‘Listen, I’ve got a child. I don’t really know what you’re seeing this as. I’m happy to have some fun.’ And he was like, ‘No, that really doesn’t bother me. I’m more than happy to meet your son whenever you’re ready,’” Dani explained.

“He was really chill, and for me, I was like, ‘Why? Why do you want that? You haven’t got a child, you’re very fit, you’re at a really high point in your career. Why do you want to take on a single mum?’” she stated.

“For me, I just didn’t believe it, so for ages, I was a bit s**t, to be honest,” Dani admitted, before she eventually introduced Jarrod to Santiago.

Praising her fiancé, Dani gushed: “I can’t fault him. He loves Santi like his own, he adores Santi. I’m really lucky with that, because I know that’s not everyone’s journey, but for me, he was so happy."