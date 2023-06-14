Love Island’s Chyna Mills teases baby’s name as due date nears

Chyna Mills has been dropping hints about her baby’s name and explaining why she won’t be revealing the moniker until after her bundle of joy arrives.

The former Love Island star announced she was expecting her first child back in April with her fiancé and Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones.

Now, while sharing updates on her pregnancy journey so far, Chyna has spilled the beans on the name she and Neil have chosen for their little one.

Credit: Chyna Milla Instagram

Answering a Q&A from her 63K Instagram followers to her Stories, Chyna announced, “We have a baby’s name. I am super excited about our baby’s name. I absolutely love it”.

“We are keeping our baby’s name very close to our chests, so it is staying between me and Neil until our baby is here”.

The 24-year-old then explained why the couple have decided to keep the name a secret from everyone.

“Just simply because when it does come to naming a child, a lot of people try to have a lot of inputs and a lot of opinions, and things like that”.

Credit: Neil Jones Instagram

“It’s nice just for me and Neil to be happy about the name that we’ve chosen and everyone can hear it when baby is here”.

“I cannot wait”, she added excitedly before sharing more of an insight into the moniker.

“What I will say, we haven’t picked a name that doesn’t have meaning, if that makes sense, because we really wanted a name that had some meaning towards it”.

Chyna and Neill announced they are expecting a baby girl at the beginning of June while on stage for the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals tour at the London Palladium.

Credit: Chyna Milla Instagram

The couple cut into a cake to reveal a pink sponge. When speaking to Hello! about their gender reveal, Chyna admitted she had a feeling she was having a girl already.

“I had horrendous morning sickness, which my mum – who’s had four girls – tells me is a sign. My cravings have been for sweet food, too. Krispy Kreme donuts are my downfall”, she added.

We can’t wait to hear what Chyna and Neil have decided to name their baby girl when she makes her way into the world this autumn!