Love Island’s Chyna Mills ‘doesn’t feel like herself’ amid pregnancy

Chyna Mills has opened up about her pregnancy experience so far.

The former Love Island star announced she was expecting her first child with her fiancé and Strictly Come Dancing pro Neil Jones back in April.

As her due date nears closer, Chyna has admitted that ‘pregnancy is one of the hardest things she’s been through’ in a candid chat on social media.

Sharing a very honest pregnancy update to her 63.8K Instagram followers on her Stories, the 24-year-old revealed, “Over the last few weeks I can honestly say I don’t feel like I’ve 100% been myself”.

“One thing I will say is pregnancy is one of the most hardest things I’ve been through. Mentally, physically, emotionally it can take so much out of you”.

The former reality TV star continued, “The closer I’ve gotten to meeting our baby girl has been an abundance of emotions from nerve wrecking to overwhelming and extremely exciting”.

“I’m so grateful for the support system I have because without it, I can see how even harder it would have been”, Chyna closed off.

Chyna and Neil announced they’re having a baby girl at the beginning of June while on stage at the London Palladium for the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals Tour.

While their bundle of joy isn’t due until autumn, the couple have already chosen a name for their baby girl.

Credit: Chyna Mills Instagram

In a previous pregnancy update to her fans, Mills teased her little one’s name by explaining, “We have a baby’s name. I am super excited about our baby’s name. I absolutely love it”.

“We are keeping our baby’s name very close to our chests, so it is staying between me and Neil until our baby is here”.

Chyna went on to add, “What I will say, we haven’t picked a name that doesn’t have meaning, if that makes sense, because we really wanted a name that had some meaning towards it”.