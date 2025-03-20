Love Island’s Chyna Mills addresses trolling about her daughter’s skin

Chyna Mills has addressed hate comments she has received about her daughter’s skin tone.

The former Love Island bombshell became a parent for the first time in October 2023, when she welcomed her daughter Havana with her fiancé, Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones.

Now, almost two years into motherhood, Chyna has chosen to speak out about the colourist comments she has received regarding her young daughter.

In an interview with Grazia, the 26-year-old admitted that she began to receive comments about Havana’s skin “from the moment she was introduced to the world.”

Chyna then went on to reflect on some of the awful messages she was sent, including the likes of, 'How can that even be your child?' and 'Why is she so white? Why is she so pale?'.

“I didn't control what colour my baby came out. I'm blessed that she came out however she is – I don't care if she was black, blue, brown, purple. I didn't think it could ever be a topic of what colour she would be when she was born,” Chyna explained.

“I thought it was just going to be, ‘Oh, your baby's beautiful’, or ‘She's lovely’, and ‘Welcome into the world, Havana’, rather than, ‘Alright, you've had a baby that's so pale compared to you. Is she even yours?’” she continued.

Although she stopped reading and responding to the hate messages, the reality star confessed that they were still sending her “into a state”.

“It gets to the point where you can't ignore the comments because you're reading them all the time, and the bad comments always stick with you more than the however many lovely comments that you get,” Chyna noted.

As she prepares to celebrate Havana’s second birthday this October, the mum-of-one revealed that colourism continues to affect her family.

“The past year has been like a blur. Because when you shut down, you pretty much just block everything out, and it feels like I blinked, and now I'm here,” she concluded.