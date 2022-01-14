Love Island’s Chloe Crowhurst shares adorable pregnancy announcement

Former Love Island star Chloe Crowhurst is about to become a mum! 27-year-old Chloe announced the wonderful news that she’s expecting her first child on Thursday evening, sharing the most adorable pregnancy announcement.

“2022.. when 2 become 3,” the mum-to-be excitedly wrote, alongside a sweet photo of a knitted baby jumper with the words, ‘Welcome little one,’ embroidered on the front.

The Instagram announcement also features two polaroid photos, one of Chloe showing off her small bump in a classy set of white lingerie and another of her baby’s scan.

“We can’t wait to meet you, little one, “Chloe, who starred on the 2017 series of Love Island, gushed in the caption. “It’s been an overwhelming few months, but I am super excited for the future and creating memories with my own little family,” she lovingly added.

Of course it wasn’t long before many of Chloe’s Love Island co-stars and reality star friends flocked to the comment section to wish the blonde beauty congratulations.

“How exciting, congratulations beautiful,” Rosie Williams sweetly wrote.

“Congratulations Chlo,” commented Marcel Sommerville.

“Ahhhhh congratulations babe we can go for mummy coffees,” singer and new-mum Lydia Lucy excitedly wrote.

“STOP IT!! Omg made up for you beaut!!! Congrats,” gushed Ex On The Beach’s Sofia Filipe.

While Chloe has been keeping her romantic life quite private, not including her other half’s name in the announcement post, Leeds based photographer David Houghton re-shared Chloe’s sweet announcement onto his own Instagram Stories, writing “My family” in the caption.

Huge congratulations to both Chloe and David on their baby news — what a wonderful new adventure!