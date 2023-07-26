Love Island’s Casey admits why he isn’t close to Will anymore

Casey O’Gorman has revealed the truth about a friendship with a fellow Islander!

The former Love Island star found fame during this year’s winter series, but he also found bromances with fellow cast members Tom Clare and Will Young.

Since leaving the South African villa, Tom and Casey have remained incredibly close, embarking on holidays together and even choosing to move in together.

However, the so-called ‘three amigos’ of Tom, Will and Casey have yet to be reunited in full since the Love Island reunion.

Now, Casey has gone on to confirm that both he and Tom barely speak to Will.

In an interview with the Goss Island podcast, the 26-year-old was asked about his friendship with the two boys.

“We’ve got a group chat – me, Tom and Will. Because we were, you saw it on TV, I was constantly with those boys,” he began.

“We built up such a strong relationship in there. So I just assumed that we’d keep up that strong relationship outside the villa, but that really hasn’t been the case,” Casey confessed.

The reality star then went on to explain how the bond that he had with Will has changed since the show ended.

“Me and Tom are still as close, we live together now. But I feel like Will has distanced himself from us. And look, that’s not to say that he doesn’t like us or anything like that,” he clarified.

Credit: Love Island Instagram

Casey concluded by noting that Will has been busy travelling with his girlfriend, fellow cast member Jessie Wynter.

“I just think that he’s so busy with Jessie, he’s been in Australia, he’s been in America. I think he’s literally been travelling for like the last three months so I completely understand he’s a busy boy. But it would be nice to meet up with him and speak some more to him, but I just haven’t got around to doing that – or nor has Tom,” he stated.