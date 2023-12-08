Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow & Jamie Jewitt expecting third child

The Love Island family is growing once again!

Camilla Thurlow & Jamie Jewitt have announced that they are expecting their third child together.

The couple, who first met on the third season of Love Island in 2017, are already parents to two daughters – three-year-old Nell and 19-month-old Nora.

Camilla & Jamie chose to take to social media last night to share their wonderful baby news.

On their Instagram accounts, the expectant parents posted an adorable video of Nell pretending to teach a class to little sister Nora.

“Big Sister 101 with brand new module ‘Boys,’” a chalkboard reads, confirming that the family-of-four will be welcoming a baby boy.

The chalkboard also included an additional message to unveil Camilla’s due date, as it read: “Final exam May 2024”.

Proud parents Camilla and Jamie then join their two girls at the end of the video, as they reveal a sonogram snap of their little one, as well as a shot of Camilla’s growing baby bump.

“Our lovely girls are getting a baby brother!” 34-year-old Camilla gushed in the couple’s joint caption.

“Delighted to share our little family is growing, baby boy due in Spring 2024, it’s going to be a busy house!” she added teasingly.

Many fans of the Love Island favourites have since taken to the comments section of their post to congratulate them.

“Wonderful news have followed you from the very beginning,” one follower replied.

“Oh huge congratulations!! Hope you are feeling ok x,” another wrote.

“Huge congratulations to you both.. what a lucky boy to be joining your family!!” a third fan added.

After meeting in the Love Island villa six years ago, Camilla and Jamie became parents for the first time in October 2020 with the birth of daughter Nell.

The couple later tied the knot in September 2021 in Essex, before they went on to welcome their second child Nora in May of last year.