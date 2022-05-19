Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow gives baby update as she’s in ‘the final stretch’

Former Love Island contestant Camilla Thurlow has given fans an update about her due date and opens up about still being ‘a bit disorganised’ for the baby's arrival.

The 32-year-old has taken to Instagram to share a snap of her and her daughter, one-year-old Nell. The two of them are cuddled up in bed and Camilla’s growing baby bump is clear to see.

Thurlow captioned the post, “The final stretch, and as of yesterday I know it won’t be long as I’ll be induced before my due date (would love to hear any positive stories if you’re happy to share). Unless, of course, things get going before then but I’m still a bit disorganised for that”.

“I had big plans to get everything organised today but poor little Nell is home from nursery as she’s unwell and needs all the cuddles”.

“So the hospital bag still isn’t packed, the newborn wash hasn’t been done, the fabric is still off the snuzpod waiting to be washed and I’ve got a few more work bits to be sorted but maybe we just all needed a little extra rest today”.

Fans of the reality television star rushed to the comments to share their induction stories with her.

One fan wrote, “I was induced twice… all positive. Go with the flow, keep moving as much as possible xx”.

“The positive birth book really helped me, I had an early induction with my 2nd girl and it was a really positive experience. The hardest thing was going into labour so quick and through the contractions as there was no natural build up, I said lots of positive affirmations and tried to keep my breathing steady. You can absolutely do this. Good luck for when the time comes xx”, said another.

A third penned, “I was induced for my first pregnancy and it couldn’t have gone better. It was well controlled, I had a midwife with me the whole time and it was so good. Went into labour on my own with my second and I’ve never felt so afraid lol much preferred being induced”.

“Rest is always top priority”, added another helpful follower.

Camilla and her hubby Jamie announced they were expecting a second child together with a sweet video posted to Instagram in December 2021. The pair had just tied the knot that September after having found love on Love Island in 2017.