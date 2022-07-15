Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow calls out trolls for saying she’s ‘classless’

Former Love Island contestant Camilla Thurlow has hit out at online trolls after they call her ‘classless’ for sharing a snap of her breastfeeding her daughter while in a car park.

The 33-year-old had originally posted the photo of her breastfeeding baby Nora, that some people had a problem with, to her Instagram stories. She has now shared it on her page as a grid post to explain how hard it is to juggle multi-tasking with a baby.

Camilla wrote, “I shared this on my stories earlier and someone sent me a message saying how ‘classless’ it was. It’s easy to end up sharing the highlights of parenting on here, but between the pretty reels are many moments, like this, that are part of the reality. Like feeding in carparks, or pumping in bathroom stalls or using the five minutes you had for a cuppa to sterilise bottles”.

“There are the days when you leave an hour early (despite getting no sleep) to try and time feeds right so your baby is settled for a meeting. Or stay up late when you’re utterly exhausted to wash your pump parts before work tomorrow, or try screw a bottle top on one-handed whilst rocking a pram so you don’t disturb anyone”.

She continued, “There’s constant planning, and prepping and admin that you do to try and make things work for everyone (usually while trying to make it look easy at the same time), and then there’s enduring the critical looks when inevitably one day it doesn’t quite go as smoothly as planned despite all the effort you’ve put in”.

“I put that story up thinking there would be so many parents in a similar position today- feeding their baby, multi-tasking and making things work- because that’s the reality and it’s important to share that and not just the perfect moments”.

“And tbh I think if you don’t like seeing a baby being fed- either by bottle or breast, whether in real life or on here- you need to grow up, because we don’t need the added job of trying to work around you too. Let’s leave the business of behaving like a baby to the babies”.

The mum-of-two was inundated with messages of support in the comment section for speaking out against the people who called her names.

One follower wrote, “Well done for standing up for not only yourself, but on behalf of all us mums! Priority number 1, feed your baby however and wherever that may be. People really need to understand better before they comment on others”.

A second penned, “Perfect words that sums up a mums life”, while a third said, “Thanks so much for sharing the reality of the constant juggle of parenting”.

“Can’t please everyone and the only important thing is our children are happy and healthy with full bellies regardless how they are fed or where they are fed”, added another fan.

Camilla welcomed her second daughter Nora into the world earlier this year in May. She and her husband Jamie Jewitt also share a one-year-old daughter named Nell together.