Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are expecting baby #2

It seems huge congratulations are in order for Love Island couple Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt who are expecting their second child together.

The pair announced the exciting news in such a special way on Sunday afternoon. Taking to Instagram this past weekend, both reality stars shared the same adorable video of themselves making Christmas ornaments with their one-year-old daughter Nellie.

On two of the ornaments it says, ‘Mummy July 1989’ and ‘Daddy May 1990’ and on the third ornament it says ‘Nellie Oct 2020’. That leaves one little Christmas ornament, which reads ‘? June 2022’, signifying that the couple are expecting another bundle of joy next summer.

“We had an early gift this year and we couldn’t be more grateful… 3 soon to be 4, June 2022,” they excitedly wrote in the caption.

Of course it wasn’t long until this wonderful announcement post was flooded with comments of congratulations from friends and fans alike.

“Amazing! Congratulations to you both,” gushed fellow reality star Dan Osbourne.

“So so pleased for you all – such wonderful parents,” one fan sweetly wrote, adding, “ps – Camilla you look glowing.”

“Awwww congratulations,” commented fellow Love Island star Amber Davies followed by a stream of heart emojis.

Camilla and Jamie first met on the 2017 series on Love Island, and have been together ever since. In October last year, they welcomed the birth of their first child, a darling daughter whom they sweetly named Nellie.

The pair then tied the knot in a lavish ceremony surrounded by their nearest and dearest this past September.