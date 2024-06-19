Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow admits if she wants more children

Camilla Thurlow has been discussing if she plans on having more children.

The former Love Island star and her husband Jamie Jewitt share three-year-old Nell, one-year-old Nora and six-week-old Brodie together.

As she settles into life as a mum-of-three, Camilla has answered a selection of burning questions from some of her fans on social media.

While answering a Q&A for her 1.5M Instagram followers, Camilla opened up about finding the past few weeks ‘hard’ since the birth of her son and confessed whether she will have more children in the future.

After being asked, “Will Brodie be your last baby? X”, Thurlow posted a video of herself cradling her baby boy moments after he was born.

In the clip, Camilla can be seen looking towards the camera and saying, “That really is it now”, in regards to having more children.

The 34-year-old added text to the footage and penned, “You heard it here first (although I said the exact same thing right after having Nora)”, followed by laughing face emojis.

Credit: Camilla Thurlow Instagram

“Bring serious though, I should be honest and say I have found the last 6 weeks hard (for many reasons)”.

“They have of course also been rewarding and in a way I feel like have fallen in love with each of my children all over again”.

Camilla went on to admit, “So I think the truth is I am finding (and will find) 3 under 4 tough and I want to figure that out first”.

“Right now 3 is our number and making sure that works and everyone is happy is all that’s on my mind”.

Another fan then asked Camilla how she found the transition from two to three children, and what her experience as a mum-of-three has been like so far.

The former reality star replied by revealing, “I almost think no matter whether it’s 0-1, 1-2 or 2-3 it feels better to expect you’re going to have 6 weeks which will feel overwhelming and there will be things to figure out during that time”.

“I think overall 3 kids is harder and will be going forward in terms of making sure everyone has what they need but we have some experience going through this chaotic transition period before and know that we will find a routine and rhythm that works for us again”.

“Whereas first time round I really felt unsure that things would ever feel normal. Much love to all those riding the ups and downs of the newborn phase”.