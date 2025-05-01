Love Island’s Arabella Chi reflects on final weeks of her pregnancy

Arabella Chi has been opening up about the final weeks of her pregnancy!

In December, the former Love Island star announced her pregnancy with her first child with her partner, Billy Henty. Arabella has since confirmed that she is expecting to give birth to a baby girl in May.

Now, just days away from her due date, the reality star has chosen to reflect on the final stages of her pregnancy.

In an interview with MailOnline, the 34-year-old was asked to describe her pregnancy experience.

“Pregnancy has been fine, but it is getting tougher now at the end. It is the tiredness and she's heavy. I'm ready now,” she gushed.

Arabella, who first found fame on Love Island in 2019, was then quizzed on whether or not she will be showing her child’s face online.

“Me and Billy have had the conversation about showing her on social media as we both have to agree and we've decided we will. My life is very much open and on social media and she's going to be my little princess so I want to show her,” she continued.

Arabella later shared that she has chosen her baby daughter’s name, and that the family-of-three are planning on moving into a house by the end of this summer.

“Billy starts a new job a week after she's born, but it isn't a bad thing. They all say guys are useless at the start, so he can go away and do his thing and be with me in the evening and I'll have family and friends about during the day,” Arabella explained, adding: “You can't always decide timings in life.”

On December 2, Arabella surprised her fanbase with the news that she is expecting her first child.

At the time, the TV star uploaded a video montage of herself and Billy cradling her baby bump on a beach, before displaying a sonogram.

“Dreams do come true … Baby Henty due May 2025. You already make our hearts full and we can't wait to meet you little one,” Arabella wrote on Instagram.