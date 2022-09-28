Love Island’s Amy Hart shares exciting pregnancy update with cute video

Former Love Island contestant Amy Hart has reached an exciting milestone in her pregnancy journey and has shared the sweetest video to mark the occasion.

Amy took to Instagram to post a lovely video from her 17 week scan where her baby’s heartbeat can be heard loud and clear.

Hart captioned the video of her blossoming baby bump, “17 weeks!! Had my midwife appointment today where I heard the heartbeat through the little machine for the first time (have heard it at scans obvs!) and had a blood test which till tell us what blood type the baby is!”.

“From what I gather from your DM’s this isn’t something that’s done everywhere as lots of people were saying I must have got it wrong as you can’t get the babies blood type until they’re born… BUT! I re read the letter and checked with my amazing midwife and yes, it’s true, there is now a test to check the babies blood from 16 weeks”.

The reality TV star continued, “So if the baby is also RH D negative that means no more anti D injections. Also, very excitingly, Emily felt my belly and said she had found my babies head!! That was really special but the baby must be fuming at me poking it in the head every 2 minutes checking it’s still there. Next up, 20 week scan”.

Many fans of Amy’s headed to the comments to send messages to her at this exciting time. One fan wrote, “Such a special time. Enjoy every minute”.

“This is so cute! Your next scan will be your halfway point”, penned another.

A third follower added, “Awww Amy this is so exciting! Such a beautiful sound isn’t it. Not everyone has their baby’s heart rate listened to either at 17 weeks- sounds like you’ve had a great day".

Amy revealed that she and her boyfriend Sam were expecting their first child together just last month while speaking on Loose Women about their fertility struggles.

The 30-year-old also shared snaps to her 1.1M Instagram followers of Sam and her dressed up in Mamma Mia costumes, holding up a baby scan. She explained, “We’ve both had individual and collective worries over the years that this may not have been the simplest process or that it may not happen at all”.

“Interestingly enough, we got pregnant unexpectedly because the app that was telling us the fertile window was SO out”.