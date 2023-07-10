Love Island’s Amy Hart reveals ‘special’ secret plans for son’s christening

Amy Hart has been opening up about motherhood!

The former Love Island star became a mum for the first time on March 3 when she gave birth to son Stanley, alongside her boyfriend Sam Rason.

Since giving birth, Amy has remained open and candid with her fans about her motherhood journey.

Now, four months after welcoming Stanley, the 30-year-old has shared some key updates!

Taking to Instagram last night, Amy invited her 1.1M followers to submit questions for a Q&A.

One fan responded by noting that they have a 9 week old baby, and wanted to know if Amy has struggled with mum life.

“I find the nuts and bolts of being a mum have come quite naturally and I do enjoy it so much but I have found the juggle quite hard,” the reality star admitted in response.

“Being a mum, running a house, keeping in contact with everyone, exercising, keeping my career going etc. I’m really lucky I have fab support but sometimes I do call my mum and say, ‘Mum I’m on the hamster wheel and I can’t get off,’” she continued.

Excitingly, Amy was then asked if she has organised plans for Stanley’s upcoming christening.

“All planned! Getting him baptised in our local church where my parents got married,” Amy confirmed, adding: “It’s such a lovely parish.”

Amy also chose to share the meaningful family links that will be incorporated into the big day. “My grandparents who are no longer alive took me to church every Sunday so for me it’s a special connection Stanley can have to them,” she gushed.

“It’s also their 119 year old christening gown (and plain petticoat) so it’s extra special,” Amy wrote.

Lastly, Amy was asked about her recent cervical scan results, after sharing last year that she has ‘abnormal’ cells in her cervix.

“I actually got the letter yesterday [Saturday] was just a busy day so didn’t share! Low grade changes so no procedures at the mo, just another check up in 6 months!” she concluded.