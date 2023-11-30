Love Island’s Amy Hart reveals her plans to expand her family

Amy Hart is hoping to expand her brood!

The former Love Island star became a mum for the first time in March of this year, when she welcomed baby son Stanley with her now-fiancé Sam Rason.

Now, ahead of her wedding plans for next year, Amy has shared all of her hopes to welcome more children in the future.

Last night, the 31-year-old took to her Instagram stories and prompted her followers to send in queries for a Q&A.

Firstly, Amy was asked when in the future she would like to try for a second baby with her husband-to-be.

“Straight after the wedding! Obvs I'll have to speak to Sam but as I am an open book with everyone else I *think* I'd like to share that journey on here,” she confirmed.

“From what I've heard it can be quite lonely at times so hopefully could give someone else some comfort! When I say share I mean like what supplements I'm taking, and what I'm doing to get my body in the best place,” she detailed further.

Later, the reality star was then quizzed if she would prefer to have another baby before she ties the knot with Sam, so that Stanley and his future sibling could both attend the wedding.

“No, you don't know what's round the corner, we wanted to do it sooner rather than later and who even knows when we'll be lucky enough to have another baby! Or if we end up with 4 that's a long time to wait! ” Amy admitted.

Lastly, the mum-of-one confirmed how many kids she would like to have in the future.

“2 or 4, because who sits on their own when you go to Thorpe park x,” she joked.

“However, I obviously don't know what the future holds and I'm so grateful to have one, as I would be to have three or five. Would just have to bring a friend to any theme park based days out,” she teased in conclusion.