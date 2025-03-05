Love Island’s Amy Hart pens sweet message for son Stanley’s birthday

Amy Hart has been celebrating!

On Monday (March 3), the former Love Island star marked the second birthday of her first child, Stanley.

Amy welcomed her baby boy into the world in 2023, alongside her husband, Sam Rason.

Now, a few days on from her son’s special day, Amy has taken the opportunity to reflect on Stanley’s second birthday!

Last night, the 31-year-old took to Instagram to showcase several photos of the family-of-three enjoying their ongoing holiday at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

“Happy 2nd Birthday to our little man, Stanley! Sorry it’s a day late we were having too much fun in Epcot to put together the post!” Amy teased in her caption, referring to one of the resort’s most iconic theme parks.

“We love you and your hilarious, clever and cheeky ways, above all we just love how much you love life!” the reality star penned sweetly.

Amy concluded her message by writing: “1st Birthday Paris, 2nd birthday Orlando….where for your third?!”

Following her adorable tribute, many of Amy’s followers have since been taking to her comments section to send their own birthday wishes to Stanley.

“Happy birthday Stanley. What a beautiful family,” one fan gushed.

“Aww happy birthday little man. Wow 2!!! That's has flown by x,” another commented.

“Happy birthday, the best place to be on your birthday,” a third follower replied.

Stanley’s comments come as Amy recently revealed that she has started trying for her second child with Sam.

Last November, the podcaster noted on Instagram: “I’m not hugely stressed but also my AMH levels are obviously in the little corner of my mind so I do wear a monitor at night to track my temp (more accurate than taking temp in morning).”

Amy added: “When I froze my eggs my amazing professor said (knowing my medical history and my desire for a big family) when I started trying that if I hadn't fallen pregnant in 6 months to go and see him."