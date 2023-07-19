Love Island’s Amy Hart gets candid about ‘scary’ holiday hospital trip

Amy Hart has opened up about a recent medical scare while on holiday.

The former Love Island contestant is currently on a family holiday in Portugal with her boyfriend Sam Rason and their four-month-old son Stanley.

However, Amy chose to take to her Instagram stories last night to reveal that their holiday hasn’t been completely smooth so far.

Credit: Amy Hart Instagram

“So, birthday was interesting,” she teased in a series of videos, hinting at her recent 31st birthday on Monday.

“We started to get a little bit worried about some stuff with Stanley. So, we took him to the hospital,” she recalled, adding that they went to “the first hospital on the list” after finding information in the villa they have been staying in.

Amy continued by expressing her fears in the moment. “It was a bit scary because when we went through to triage, and they were like, ‘Only one of you can come through this door into the hospital,’ so I had to go on my own,” she admitted.

Credit: Amy Hart Instagram

“They were able to get his stuff up really quickly and get us seen. We were literally seen in triage within 5 minutes, and then it was another 10 minutes of waiting, and then we were seen,” she noted.

Amy later confirmed that Stanley’s health has improved. “He’s completely fine now, we were just erring on the side of caution basically."

“The symptoms he had could’ve been something really normal, but also could have been something really serious, and as soon as we heard about the serious thing, we were like, ‘Okay, I was quite chill about it but now I’m less chill,’” she added.

Credit: Amy Hart Instagram

“We took him to the pharmacy the day before and they didn’t really look at him. They were like, ‘Yeah, that’s fine, just do that,’ but then we were speaking to people back in the UK,” the star revealed, adding that that’s when they chose to go to hospital.

“We got him all self-prescribed from the hospital so it’s all good,” Amy concluded with a promise.