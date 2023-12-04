Love Island’s Amy Hart celebrates nine months with her baby boy

Amy Hart is celebrating an exciting milestone for her baby boy.

The former Love Island star welcomes her first child into the world in March of this year with her fiancé Sam Rason.

As little Stanley turns nine months old, Amy decided to mark the special occasion by showcasing an emotional video that features special moments from the last few months.

The clips show sweet footage of Amy with her blossoming baby bump while she was still expecting Stanely, as well as cute clips from throughout her first-born’s nine months of life.

Baby Stanley can be seen as a newborn, as well as trying food, crawling and swimming with Amy and Sam by his side.

Hart unveiled the video to her 1.1M Instagram followers and set it to the moving song To Build A Home by The Cinematic Orchestra and Patrick Watson.

She captioned the post, “9 months in and then 9 months out! I know the trend is to do two photos but I wanted to make a little montage of the most magical 9 months!”.

“I wasn’t emotional until I put the ‘This Is Us’ song on it. We watched the whole thing in the last few weeks of my pregnancy and the first few weeks of Stanley’s life, the song just reminds me of the baby bubble and I can’t believe it was 9 months ago!!”.

Amy closed off by admitting, “I know I always say it but being a mum is the best thing ever and I feel so lucky to have our funny boy, 3 months til he’s 1, whaaaat!”.

Many of Amy fans headed to the comments to compliment the adorable video and applaud her for being such a good mum.

One fan wrote, “This made me cry time goes so fast. So many gorgeous moments of your lovely boy”.

“So so happy for you! I bawled my eyes out when you were on Love Island – SO happy for your beautiful happy ending! Your life truly begins now!”, penned a second fan.

Another added, “How is he 9 months old already. I have followed your journey since love island. You are an amazing mom @amyhartxo you should be so proud of yourself xx”.