Love Island’s Amy Hart announces she’s expecting first baby with boyfriend Sam

Former Love Island contestant Amy Hart has announced the exciting news that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Sam Rason.

The couple appeared on Loose Women to share the great news and give an insight into their fertility struggles. They have now confirmed the news on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a collection of photos of them dressed in Mamma Mia! costumes and holding up a pregnancy scan.

The adorable post is captioned, “So as you may or may not have noticed we’ve been a little less active on here in the last few months, certainly a lot less drunken behaviour on Amy’s stories. In short, she’s either been asleep or nauseous”.

“Family is so important to both of us, it was a value that bonded us right from the start and we are so excited to become a family of our own in March. From a sober 30th, to a sober week long hen do, it’s been so hard keeping it a secret but we’re so happy we can finally share it all with you!”.

The couple continued, “We’ve both had individual and collective worries over the years that this may not have been the simplest process or that it may not happen at all. Interestingly enough, we got pregnant unexpectedly because the app that was telling us the fertile window was SO out".

"So much so that if we’d started trying in January as planned we probably wouldn’t have fallen pregnant as we would have been nowhere near the ovulation days!". We were told earlier this year that if we hadn’t fallen pregnant within 6 months of starting trying, it would be straight to IVF. Life has a funny way eh!".

When speaking about appearing on Loose Women, they said, “Big thanks to @loosewomen for having us today. We felt, as Amy’s talked on the show about fertility MOT’s, solo IVF, Egg freezing and even introduced Sam to the world, it was the only place to share the next step of our story".

"Can’t wait to get back to connecting with you all now we don’t have to bend the truth anymore. As people who always strive to be authentic it’s been SO HARD”.

“Finally, we just want to say, to everyone who’s shared their journeys with Amy over the years when she’s talked about IVF/egg freezing/AMH, we will always strive to be as sensitive as we can, minimal moaning, we hope to always have a positive mindset. The baby will be an addition to our pages as we share our lives, not the sole focus (Amy literally can’t wait to get back to 1am drunken stories.) Right, let’s do this”.

Celeb pals of the reality TV star headed to the comments to congratulate her and Sam on their wonderful news. Love Island's Georgia Townend penned, "Congratulations lovely!! Super exciting!".

Another former Lover Islander Kendall Raw Knight wrote, "Aww congratulations to you both", while Amber Davies added, "Omg congratulations, this is amazing!!!!! This is the best news EVER".