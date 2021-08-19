Love Islander Matthew McNabb shares heartbreaking behind-the-scenes story

Irish Love Island contestant Matthew McNabb has taken to social media today to reflect upon his time in the villa, which was clouded in grief as he reveals that his best friend tragically passed away just two weeks beforehand.

“My life has been crazy the past few months. From one of my best friends passing away two weeks before Love Island, to entering the villa and experiencing all that came with it.” he explained on Instagram this afternoon, alongside a screenshot from his emotional exit speech.

The Northern Ireland native entered the villa during the Casa Amor segment of the reality dating show, where he coupled up with popular Islander Kaz. However, due to Kaz reconciling with former flame Tyler, Matt decided to call it quits and pursued new girl Priya instead.

Unfortunately Priya fell for the latest bombshell Brett, leaving Matt single and dumped from the villa.

“I’m not going to lie, the first week in the villa I struggled a lot,” Matt recalled in his Instagram caption today. “I was thinking of my friend and wanted my loved ones around me. Meanwhile, I was wanting to be my usual happy, positive self to really show who I was.”

“I haven’t told anyone this, but I met with the psychologist when I was in the villa and cried for a solid hour. She helped me so much and made me realise that this life is an adventure and with any adventure, there are ups and there are downs. However, that is the journey and as long as you realise that, you will be okay.”

“So embrace it, be present, be grateful and you will start to live your adventure to the best of your ability. This life is an amazing story and you are the main character in it. Live without fear, go for what you want, because someday the story will end, so make it epic,” he inspiringly wrote.

Matt then went on to thank ITV2 and Love Island, “for being so supportive and amazing throughout. You are an amazing group of people.”

“If you or anyone you know need to talk to someone, please go to hubofhope.co.uk and type in your post code for the most appropriate charity,” he concluded.