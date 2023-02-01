Love Island winner Dani Dyer shares twins’ gender reveal

Dani Dyer has finally revealed the genders of her twins!

The former Love Island winner revealed two weeks ago that she is expecting twins with her boyfriend, footballer Jarrod Bowen.

Since then, the couple have kept quiet on the genders of their incoming little ones. However, Dani has since decided to break that silence and spill the beans!

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 26-year-old shared the genders of her twins, and also confirmed that she has turned 20 weeks pregnant.

“Half way our little darlings,” she teased in her caption, alongside a gorgeous snap of herself cradling her growing bump in a figure-hugging grey dress.

“A lot of you have been asking on the gender of our babies and we are so excited to share with you all that we are having identical twin girls,” Dani gushed.

“Any tips/ recommendations I am so open too”, she teased at the end of her message to her 3.6M followers.

Since sharing her wonderful news, Dani has received several heartwarming replies in her comments section.

“can’t wait”, wrote The Only Way Is Essex star Georgia Kousoulou.

Fashion stylist Ellis Ranson also shared the love by adding two red heart emojis.

On January 20, Dani and Jarrod surprised their fanbase by revealing that they are expecting their first children together, with the news that twins are on the way.

Dani and Jarrod have been together for over a year, as they went public with their relationship in December 2021. Dani is already a mum to two-year-old Santiago from her previous relationship with ex Sammy Kimmence.

“So excited to meet our babies and watch santi be the best big brother..”, the couple beamed in their joint post at the time.

“The biggest surprise of our lives but feeling SO blessed.. our family is getting a lot bigger and we can’t wait”, they added.

We’re so excited for the happy couple!