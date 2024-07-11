Love Island teaser sees Joey meeting new bombshell in the Hideaway

A new bombshell is entering the Love Island villa!

Last night’s episode of the hit ITV reality show saw four Islanders – Hugo, Blade, Jess and Emma – lose their places in the villa following a public vote.

The shocking mass dumping followed the unexpected departure of Uma and Wil, after she chose to leave with him when he was dumped from the series.

Now, viewers can expect a brand-new Islander to enter the Love Island villa tonight, and she already has her sights set on one particular boy.

In the first look teaser for tonight’s episode, Joey and his partner Jessy are sent into disbelief when he receives a text, informing him of the arrival of new bombshell Lolly.

Joey reads out his text to his fellow castmates, as it says: “Lolly is at the Hideaway Retreat and is waiting to date three boys. Joey, she’s chosen you first.”

The reality star then makes his way over to the Hideaway entrance, which is cordoned off with a red rope and a sign that reads: ‘VIP Area’.

In a later clip, Jessy chats to Joey’s former flame Grace in the kitchen, during which she opens up about how she feels about Lolly’s entrance.

“It’s just the shock of it. Obviously it’s not nice to hear that he’s going on a date with somebody else,” she explains.

“But, at the same time, I can’t complain because I did it to you,” she teases to Grace, adding: “Karma’s a b**ch and she’s called Lolly.”

Following the first look teaser, many Love Island viewers have been taking to social media to express their theories for tonight’s episode.

“Let me guess Joey will drop Jessy for the new girl,” one fan commented on Instagram.

“Honestly Joey's head didn't turn in Casa, I don't think it will turn now,” another predicted.

“Oh so Joey is on his 4th blonde, nothing new to see there,” a third fan joked.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.