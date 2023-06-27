Love Island teaser: Kady mistakes Zachariah for series 2 ex Scott

Kady McDermott has landed in some hot water!

The Love Island star originally appeared during the show’s second season in 2016, but has since joined this year’s series as a bombshell.

Kady is currently coupled up with Zachariah Noble, after stealing him from dumped Islander Molly Marsh.

During last night’s episode, Kady pied off Zach’s advances for a kiss, noting in a confessional that she “wasn’t feeling it” after only knowing him for two days.

Credit: ITV

Now, the 27-year-old has been feeling even more awkward after she mistakenly called Zachariah by her ex’s name.

In scenes that are set to air during tonight’s episode of Love Island, Tyrique and Zachariah decide to cook up some breakfast for their respective girls, Ella and Kady.

"Who would have thought, not kissing someone back and then you get breakfast the next day…it actually worked out great!” Kady exclaims as the foursome sit down to breakfast together.

Credit: ITV

However, the good vibes do not last for very long, as Kady ends up accidentally calling Zachariah Scott, the name of her ex-boyfriend from her first time on the show. Zach notices the slip-up and promptly corrects Kady, saying: “My name is Zach, Kady."

In a panic, Kady asks, "Did I say Zach?", to which the 25-year-old replies: "No, you said Scott."

Kady manages to brush off the awkwardness by referring to her previous stint in the villa. "Oh my god, I swear, it's giving me the nostalgic vibes from series two,” she jokes.

The awkward scene comes as tonight’s Love Island first look confirms that Islanders will be facing the results from last night’s public vote.

The dramatic clip showcases the contestants receiving a text ordering them to gather around the firepit, concluding with a bunch of gasps being let out by the Islanders.

Viewers can find out the results when Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.