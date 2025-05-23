Love Island stars react to Claudia Fogarty expecting her first child

The Love Island family is about to get a little bit bigger!

Claudia Fogarty has announced that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, footballer Olly Crankshaw.

Claudia, who initially found fame during the winter series of Love Island in 2023, recently took to social media to share the wonderful news of her baby joy.

On her Instagram account, the 30-year-old uploaded a video montage of herself and Olly enjoying a romantic sunset moment on the beach, before displaying her growing bump and a strip of sonograms.

At the end of the video, dad-to-be Olly writes ‘Baby Girl’ in the sand, confirming that they are expecting a daughter.

“Half of me half of you,” Claudia gushed in the caption of her video.

“We can’t wait to meet you. Baby Crankshaw coming November 25,” the reality star added.

Following her exciting news, many of Claudia’s fellow Love Island stars have since been sending her their well-wishes.

“Congrats Claud!” penned Love Island: All Stars winner Casey O’Gorman, who was coupled up with Claudia during the 2023 series of Love Island.

“Aww Congratulations guys,” commented Kendall Rae Knight, who starred in the fourth series of Love Island.

“Congratulations!!! I’m so happy for you xxxxxxx” added series three contestant Georgia Harrison, who is also expecting her first child.

Claudia and Olly initially went public with their romance in September 2023, six months after she left the Love Island villa.

At the time, Claudia – who is the daughter of former motorcycle racing champion Carl Fogarty – took to Instagram to share a glimpse into her new relationship.

“Finally found my happiness,” she teased in her caption, alongside several sweet images of the happy couple enjoying a date night.