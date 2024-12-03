Love Island stars react as Arabella Chi announces pregnancy

Arabella Chi is pregnant!

Congratulations are in order for Arabella and her partner Billy Henty as they have announced the wonderful news that they’re expecting their first child together.

Arabella, known for starring in Love Island in 2019 and the spin-off show, Love Island: All Stars, earlier this year, admitted her ‘dreams have come true’.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the 33-year-old posted a video to her 1.2M followers that showcased her blossoming baby bump, leaving many former Love Island stars delighted.

The footage shows Chi on the beach with Henty as she wrote ‘May 2025’ in the sand and unveiled her baby scan and positive pregnancy test.

She captioned the sweet post, which had Baby Love by The Supremes playing in the background, “Dreams do come true… Baby Henty due May 2025”.

“You already make our hearts full and we can't wait to meet you little one”.

Many former Love Island stars headed to the comments to congratulate Arabella on her wonderful news.

Olivia Hawkins penned, “STOP!!!!!!! Soooo happy for you both. Congratulations angel”.

“Congratulations darling!”, said Faye Winters, while Kaz Kamwi commented, “Aaaaw congratulations angel”.

Arabella then took to her Instagram Stories to share another photo with her bump on display while lounging at the beach at sunset.

The former reality star penned, “Our bundle of happiness. Thank you all for all the lovely messages”.

Arabella went ‘Instagram official’ with her boyfriend in September after she posted snaps of the pair looking loved-up in Greece together.

The couple made their red carpet debut in October when they attended the premiere for Venom: The Last Dance together.

Congratulations again to Arabella and Billy as they embark on this exciting new journey of parenthood together!