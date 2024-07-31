Love Island stars Mimii & Josh break silence following win

Mimii and Josh have broken their silence following their Love Island win.

Over the weekend, the couple were crowned winners of the eleventh season of the hit ITV dating show.

As they soak up the excitement of their win, the couple have spoken out for the first time on social media since leaving the villa.

Mimii took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap to her 456K followers from the Love Island finale of her and Josh smiling from ear to ear together.

Adding text to the image, she penned, “Thank you all so much for the support and lovee. The feeling is indescribable”.

Josh also reshared the sweet message to his own 125K Instagram followers.

During the Morning After podcast the couple opened up about how they’re feeling after the win as Josh confessed, “I’m not going to lie, I can’t believe it still. It hasn’t sunk in”.

Mimii agreed by adding, “It feels a bit weird right now, I don’t know what to do”

“I’m so grateful, this journey’s been wild but we’re here and we thank God”, she also admitted.

Podcast host and former Love Islander Indiyah Polak then asked Mimii and Josh what they were going to do with the 50K prize money.

Credit: Mimii Ngulube Instagram

Mimii replied by explaining, “Be wise, dough investments, savings, treat my mum, treat your [Josh’s] mum, maybe a holiday”.

While Mimii and Josh were crowned winners, Nicole and Ciaran were the runners-up, Matilda and Sean came in third place, and Jess and Ayo ended up in fourth place.

According to Love Island officials, the winners received 41% of the public vote, Nicole and Ciaran got 35%, Matilda and Sean received 14% of the votes and Jess and Ayo had 10%.