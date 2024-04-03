Love Island star Laura Anderson announces huge career change

Laura Anderson has just launched a huge career move!

The former Love Island star has announced that she is venturing into the world of radio, as the new co-host of Capital Scotland’s breakfast show.

Laura, who first found fame on Love Island in 2018, took to social media earlier today to reveal the exciting news.

On her Instagram account, the 34-year-old posted a snap of herself and her co-presenter Fat Brestovci in the Capital studio.

“Good morning and welcome to Capital Breakfast with me Laura Anderson,” she teased at the beginning of her caption.

“A pinch me moment this morning announcing my brand new position as @capitalscotland Co-host of the Number 1 Hit Music station,” she continued.

Laura, who became a mum for the first time last September with the birth of her daughter Bonnie, went on to express how much the new gig means to her.

“My dad always said to me as a kid ‘Laura you really can talk for Scotland’ Well dad you were right! Here I am joining the incredible @fatpresenter every weekday 6-10am waking you up with the best tunes and I’m sure a lot of laughs along the way. Thank goodness I’m a morning person,” she penned.

Laura concluded her announcement by confirming when she will be taking up her new role, as she wrote: “See you Monday.”

Following the huge news, many of Laura’s fellow Love Island stars have since taken to her comments section to congratulate her.

“That’s ticked off the vision board! Proud of you,” wrote 2021 cast member Faye Winter.

“THATS MY SUPERSTAR I KNOW HER,” exclaimed Kaz Crossley, who appeared on Love Island in 2018 with Laura.

“Amazing,” added series four alum Hayley Hughes.

Speaking about her new venture live on air this morning, the mum-of-one stated: “I’m absolutely buzzing!”

“It’s going to be fun. Join us on your school run, if you’re on the way to work, we will be with you,” she added.